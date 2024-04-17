NAI Michael Cos. to Develop 600,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, MD. — NAI Michael Cos. will develop South Lake Marketplace, a 600,000-square-foot mixed-use project within the $1.3 billion South Lake development underway in Bowie, a city in suburban Maryland that is roughly equidistant from Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Karington LLC, an affiliate of NAI Michael Cos., owns South Lake, which also features residential units being developed by Chesapeake Realty Partners.

South Lake Marketplace will feature a grocery anchor, as well as other retail, restaurant, sports entertainment and hospitality concepts. The development will be situated adjacent to Liberty Sports Park, which features 10 professional sports fields and attracts 344,000 tournament attendees annually, according to NAI Michael Cos.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for South Lake Marketplace is expected to take place in May or June.