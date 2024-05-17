NAI Nashville Stanton Brokers $7M Sale of Office Building in Antioch, Tennessee

ANTIOCH, TENN. — NAI Nashville Stanton Group has brokered the $7 million sale of a 44,150-square-foot office building located at 5255 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch, about 13 miles southeast of Nashville. An entity doing business as NCT LLC purchased the property from Rocketown of Middle Tennessee, a faith-based organization that operated the building as a live concert venue and skate park, according to the seller’s website.

Ben Claybaker and Brandon Hoop of NAI Nashville Stanton Group represented the seller in the transaction. Sheri Ma of MM Realty and Management represented the buyer.