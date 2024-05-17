Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastTennessee

NAI Nashville Stanton Brokers $7M Sale of Office Building in Antioch, Tennessee

by John Nelson

ANTIOCH, TENN. — NAI Nashville Stanton Group has brokered the $7 million sale of a 44,150-square-foot office building located at 5255 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch, about 13 miles southeast of Nashville. An entity doing business as NCT LLC purchased the property from Rocketown of Middle Tennessee, a faith-based organization that operated the building as a live concert venue and skate park, according to the seller’s website.

Ben Claybaker and Brandon Hoop of NAI Nashville Stanton Group represented the seller in the transaction. Sheri Ma of MM Realty and Management represented the buyer.

You may also like

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Signs Travel + Leisure...

MCB, Generation Properties Break Ground on 110,000 SF...

CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

CP Group, DRA Advisors Execute 40,000 SF of...

Newmark Negotiates $39.1M Sale of Office, Retail Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial...

Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to...

Studio Museum in Harlem Signs 26,000 SF Office...

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...