NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

DENVER — NAI Shames Makovsky has brokered the sale of a 38,852-square-foot office building in Denver. 2755 S. Locust LLC purchased the asset for $5.1 million.

The space is located at 2755 S. Locust St. The building underwent a $1.4 million modernization in 2018 that included common areas, restrooms, HVAC, LED lighting and exterior painting.

Todd Snyder with NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer, which intends to operate the office building as-is. Joshua Cohen and John V. Propp of John Propp Commercial Group represented the seller, Ironton Investments.