NAI North Star Joins NAI Global to Serve Southern Minnesota Commercial Real Estate Market

MANKATO, MINN. — Newly organized firm NAI North Star has joined NAI Global to serve the Mankato and southern Minnesota commercial real estate market. Cate DeBates and other principals David Schooff, Eric Harriman and Joey Lund manage NAI North Star operations. Including brokers and staff, the company is comprised of 12 professionals having a combined 50 years of experience in commercial transactions. The group’s property management business operates under the brand Plaid Hat Management, while its development arm does business as Compass North Development.

NAI North Star’s services include investment sales, leasing, asset management, development, property management and advisory services involving office, land, investment, industrial and multifamily. The firm especially focuses on turnkey development projects. The office also provides broker-opinion-of-value services, management consulting and 1031 exchange services. DeBates and Schooff were formerly agents at Coldwell Banker Commercial.