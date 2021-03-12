REBusinessOnline

NAI Norwood Negotiates Sale of 321-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hudson, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Hampshire, Northeast, Self-Storage

HUDSON, N.H. — NAI Norwood Group has negotiated the sale of Hudson Self Storage, a 321-unit facility in Hudson, located outside Nashua near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. The property totals 39,825 net rentable square feet. Joseph Mendola of NAI Norwood represented the undisclosed seller and the institutional buyer in the transaction. The sales price was $4.8 million.

