REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Acquires 22,606 SF Blanco Crossing Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Partners Capital, the investment arm of NAI Partners, has acquired Blanco Crossing, a 22,606-square-foot shopping center in north-central San Antonio. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sake Café, The Mailing Spot, Kennedy’s Public House and KC Pet Products. Andrew Pappas and Adam Hawkins of the Partners Capital team worked with Philip Levy and Jack Newman of Marcus & Millichap to close the deal. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing. Partners Capital targets commercial real estate properties in Texas in the $5 million to $30 million range.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  