NAI Partners Acquires 22,606 SF Blanco Crossing Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Partners Capital, the investment arm of NAI Partners, has acquired Blanco Crossing, a 22,606-square-foot shopping center in north-central San Antonio. The property was 84 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sake Café, The Mailing Spot, Kennedy’s Public House and KC Pet Products. Andrew Pappas and Adam Hawkins of the Partners Capital team worked with Philip Levy and Jack Newman of Marcus & Millichap to close the deal. Veritex Bank provided acquisition financing. Partners Capital targets commercial real estate properties in Texas in the $5 million to $30 million range.