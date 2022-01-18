NAI Partners Arranges 34,00 SF Office, Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, NAI, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 34,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Houston. The property is located at 1515 Witte Road on the city’s west side. Cary Latham and Wyatt Huff of NAI Partners represented the seller/tenant, Allpoints Group, a provider of surveying and other advisory services for the homebuilding industry, in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer, locally based investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners.