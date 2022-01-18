REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Arranges 34,00 SF Office, Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, NAI, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 34,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Houston. The property is located at 1515 Witte Road on the city’s west side. Cary Latham and Wyatt Huff of NAI Partners represented the seller/tenant, Allpoints Group, a provider of surveying and other advisory services for the homebuilding industry, in the transaction. The duo also secured the buyer, locally based investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  