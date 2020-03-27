REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Arranges 48,400 SF Healthcare Build-to-Suit Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Texas

PEARLAND, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged a 48,400-square-foot build-to-suit lease at 11200 Broadway St. in Pearland for HCA Houston Healthcare, which plans to open a Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement at the site by early 2021. The healthcare provider has signed a long-term lease at the property, which will feature high-fidelity hospital simulation labs, connected classrooms and debriefing rooms where the health system’s nearly 7,000 nurses will receive ongoing clinical education and training. Griff Bandy and Joe Bright of NAI Partners represented HCA in the lease negotiations. A second HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement is planned for a location north of Houston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business