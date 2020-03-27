NAI Partners Arranges 48,400 SF Healthcare Build-to-Suit Lease in Metro Houston

PEARLAND, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged a 48,400-square-foot build-to-suit lease at 11200 Broadway St. in Pearland for HCA Houston Healthcare, which plans to open a Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement at the site by early 2021. The healthcare provider has signed a long-term lease at the property, which will feature high-fidelity hospital simulation labs, connected classrooms and debriefing rooms where the health system’s nearly 7,000 nurses will receive ongoing clinical education and training. Griff Bandy and Joe Bright of NAI Partners represented HCA in the lease negotiations. A second HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement is planned for a location north of Houston.