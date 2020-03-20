REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Arranges 7,737 SF Office Lease in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged a 7,737-square-foot office lease at 7155 Old Katy Road in Houston. The property was built on 1.4 acres in 1979 and totals 91,150 square feet. Zach Leger and Jacob Aldridge of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Page Parks School of Modeling & Acting, was not disclosed.

