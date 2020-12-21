REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 105,664 SF Industrial, Manufacturing Campus in Metro Houston

PEARLAND, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 105,664-square-foot industrial and manufacturing campus located in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The property spans three buildings on 32.7 acres. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of NAI Partners represented the seller, 14800 Jersey Shore Drive LLC, in the transaction. Matt Rogers of Oxford Partners represented the buyer, BHVA Real Estate Holdings LLC.

