NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF Office, Cold Storage Facility in Metro Houston

The property at 10631 Corporate Drive in Sugar Land totals 153,000 square feet of office, cold storage and food processing space.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 153,000-square-foot office, cold storage and food processing facility located at 10631 Corporate Drive in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of NAI Partners represented the buyer, an unnamed national food manufacturing company, in the transaction. Jarret Venghaus, David Buescher and Jordan Raney of JLL represented the seller, Midway Corp. Partners LP.