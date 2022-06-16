NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 38,283 SF Bowling Alley in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 38,283-square-foot bowling alley located at 3239 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio. Astro SuperBowl operates the facility. Joshua Murphy and Ross Anderson of NAI Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as A & E Sports LLC, in the transaction. Jorstep Inc. represented the undisclosed buyer.