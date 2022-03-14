NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 39,445 SF Warehouse in Houston
HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 39,445-square-foot warehouse located at 5606 Harvey Wilson Drive in Houston’s Second Ward. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1955 and features 10- to 14-foot clear heights. Chris Kugle of NAI Partners represented the seller in the deal, and Steven O’Connor of PrinGroup Commercial represented the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies.
