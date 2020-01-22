REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 409,685 SF Distribution Center in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 409,685-square-foot distribution center located at 1150 Schwab Road along the Interstate 35 corridor in the Central Texas city of Schertz. According to LoopNet Inc., the site was developed in 2008, includes 78,500 square feet of office space and houses additional land for future expansion. Carlos Marquez of NAI Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was HPI Real Estate Services & Investments, which acquired the property vacant.

