NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 7,168 SF Industrial Property in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 7,168-square-foot industrial property located at 1515 Globe St. in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1980. Michael Keegan, Darren O’Conor and Andrew Laycock of NAI Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.