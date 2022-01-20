NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 78-Acre Industrial Development Site in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, NAI, Texas

WALLER, TEXAS — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of a 78-acre industrial development site in Waller, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The site is located within Beacon Hill, a 564-acre mixed-use development by Wolff Cos. John Simons, Gray Gilbert and Chris Haro of NAI Partners represented Wolff Cos. in the transaction. The buyer, Houston-based Hines, plans to develop an industrial park that will be able to support up to 1.3 million square feet of warehouse, distribution and/or manufacturing space. NAI Partners has also been tapped to market the project.