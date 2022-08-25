NAI Partners Arranges Sale of 82,053 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of an 82,053-square-foot industrial building located at 12218 Cutten Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant building was constructed in 2022. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of NAI Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Cutten Houston Investments LP, in the deal. Geoff Perrott and David Buescher of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer.