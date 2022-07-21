NAI Partners Arranges Sale of Five Industrial Buildings Totaling 85,000 SF in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has arranged the sale of five freestanding industrial buildings totaling approximately 85,000 square feet in northwest Houston. Darren O’Conor of NAI Partners represented the seller and developer, Vault Partners, in the disposition of the buildings, which traded to four different buyers. Buyer representatives included Jeremy Kraus and Jordan Enger of CBRE; Gerrit Stryker of United Real Estate; Jason Gibbons and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group; and Rafael Melara of Hunington Properties