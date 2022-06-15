NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 213-Acre Residential Development Site in Waller, Texas

WALLER, TEXAS — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 213-acre residential development site located at the corner of Field Store and Knebel roads in Waller, located northwest of Houston. Alex Makris and Jeff Pittman of NAI Partners represented the seller, Robert R Surratt LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Phoenix-based Inspire Communities. Specific details about product type and construction timelines were not disclosed.