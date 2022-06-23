NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 23,781 SF Industrial Building in Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 23,781-square-foot industrial building located at 7522 S. Santa Fe Drive on Houston’s south side. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1962. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of NAI Partners represented the buyer, The New Generation Engineering & Construction Co., in the transaction. David Munson and Garrett Thomas of Boyd Commercial represented the undisclosed seller.