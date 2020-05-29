REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 25,146 SF Industrial Property in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 25,146-square-foot industrial property located at 7311 Galveston Road in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant, freestanding property was built in 1980. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of NAI Partners represented the buyer, Latitude 17 Holdings LLC, in the transaction.  Hache Annamuhammedov and Andy Yaltir of Vita Realty represented the seller, Yilteks Warehouse LLC.

