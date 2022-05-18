REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 26,125 SF Warehouse in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 26,125-square-foot warehouse located at 6927 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 2006, renovated in 2015 and features 30-foot clear heights. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of NAI Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Brittmoore Properties LLC, in the transaction. Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the undisclosed buyer.

