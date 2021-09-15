REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial Building in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building within International Crossing Business Park in North Houston. The four-building development totals 90,750 square feet. Clay Pritchett and Zane Carman of NAI Partners represented the seller, TNRG Development, which has now sold all four buildings in the park, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.

