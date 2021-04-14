NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 30,000 SF Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The industrial building located at 9342 Telge Road in Houston totals 30,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building located at 9342 Telge Road in northwest Houston. The building is located within Aberdeen Business Park and is leased to aquatic engineering firm Oceaneering International Inc. Travis Land of NAI Partners represented the buyer, United Equities, in the transaction. Jason English of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller.