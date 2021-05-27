NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 30,194 SF Industrial Property in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 30,194-square-foot industrial property located on a five-acre site at 3815 Hollister St. in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1972. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of NAI Partners brokered the deal. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed.