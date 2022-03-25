NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 31,112 SF Office Complex in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of Commons at the Dominion, a five-building, 31,112-square-foot office complex located near The Dominion master-planned community in San Antonio. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on 3.7 acres in 2007. Josh Murphy and Clare Flesher of NAI Partners represented the seller, Dominion Drive Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.