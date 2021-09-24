REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 35,634 SF Industrial Building in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 35,634-square-foot industrial building located at 9260 Bryant St. in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property as built on 2.5 acres in 1961. NAI Partners’ Darren O’Conor represented the buyer, TEHO International (USA) LLC, in the transaction. Ryan Fuselier and David Buescher with JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Bryant Street Building Ltd.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews