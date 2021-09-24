NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 35,634 SF Industrial Building in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 35,634-square-foot industrial building located at 9260 Bryant St. in southeast Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property as built on 2.5 acres in 1961. NAI Partners’ Darren O’Conor represented the buyer, TEHO International (USA) LLC, in the transaction. Ryan Fuselier and David Buescher with JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Bryant Street Building Ltd.