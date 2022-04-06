NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 44,304 SF Warehouse in Weslaco, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

WESLACO, TEXAS — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 44,304-square-foot warehouse located at 818 E. Expressway 83 in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. NAI Partners’ Carlos Marquez represented the buyer, Western Industries Corp., in the transaction. Charles Marina of First American Realty represented the seller, Fidelity Bonded Warehouse of Texas.