NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 49,100 SF Industrial Property in Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 49,100-square-foot industrial property located at 10000 W. Airport Blvd. in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built on 5.8 acres in 1980. Chris Caudill and Griff Bandy of NAI Partners represented the seller, SES Properties LLC, in the transaction. Tiffany Sebastian of RE/max Vintage represented the buyer, Classic Chevrolet of Sugar Land.

