NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Building in South Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building located at 4401 Supply Court in South Austin. Troy Martin of NAI Partners represented the buyer, CKD USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese machine manufacturing firm CKD Corp. Joe Novek and Darryl Dadon of CBRE represented the seller. The new ownership plans to invest about $13 million in revamping the facility, which is expected to be operational in fall 2021 and bring about 70 new jobs to the area.

