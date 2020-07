NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 6,000 SF Industrial Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of a 6,000-square-foot industrial property located at 16643 Telge Road in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of NAI Partners represented the seller, JDFM Telge LLC, in the transaction. Jared Clayton represented the buyer, GKCG Properties.