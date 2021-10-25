REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Brokers Sale of 622-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has brokered the sale of Sunny’s Self Storage, a 622-unit facility located at 1555 W. Grand Parkway N. in West Houston. The facility sits on a 2.5-acre site and spans 93,455 net rentable square feet. Ryan DeGennaro of NAI Partners represented the seller, Hetsun Partners, in the transaction. DeGennaro also assisted the buyer, an undisclosed regional investment firm, in closing the deal.

