NAI Partners Fund Acquires 245,495 SF Avera Commerce Center in Metro Houston

Avera Commerce Center, located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford, totals 245,495 square feet.

Commerce Center, a 245,495-square-foot industrial flex property located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford. The property consists of 16 buildings that are situated on a 14.5-acre tract. Andrew Pappas and Adam Hawkins of NAI Partners closed the deal on behalf of the fund. The seller was not disclosed. Amegy Bank provided acquisition financing for the transaction. Following this acquisition, NAI Partners’ Investment Fund platform now spans more than 1 million square feet of commercial space.