NAI Partners Negotiates 11,380 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — NAI Partners has negotiated an 11,380-square-foot industrial lease at Isom Business Center, a 175,000-square-foot development in north central San Antonio. The property consists of three buildings that offer 18-foot clear heights and both grade-level and dock-high loading doors. Carlos Marquez and Colten Courtney of NAI Partners represented the tenant, solar products distributor Solwel, in the lease negotiations.