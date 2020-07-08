REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 11,380 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — NAI Partners has negotiated an 11,380-square-foot industrial lease at Isom Business Center, a 175,000-square-foot development in north central San Antonio. The property consists of three buildings that offer 18-foot clear heights and both grade-level and dock-high loading doors. Carlos Marquez and Colten Courtney of NAI Partners represented the tenant, solar products distributor Solwel, in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  