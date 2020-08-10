NAI Partners Negotiates 11,900 SF Industrial Lease in South Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated an 11,900-square-foot industrial lease at 10425 Moers Road in south Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1961 and consists of four buildings. Zane Carman and Clay Pritchett of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Barrett Gibson of Colliers International represented the tenant, Supreme Plant Services LLC, a provider of tank cleaning services.