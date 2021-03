NAI Partners Negotiates 12,946 SF Retail Lease in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 12,946-square-foot retail lease at 2000 Mays St. N. in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Joe DeCola of NAI Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was Genuine Car Parts, a replacement automotive parts retailer headquartered in Atlanta.