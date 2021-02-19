REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 15,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 15,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1519 Industrial Drive in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2019. Jake Wilkinson and Darren O’Conor of NAI Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the transaction. The representative of the tenant, logistics firm CW Global, was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  