NAI Partners Negotiates 15,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 15,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1519 Industrial Drive in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2019. Jake Wilkinson and Darren O’Conor of NAI Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the transaction. The representative of the tenant, logistics firm CW Global, was also not disclosed.