NAI Partners Negotiates 16,000 SF Office Sublease for Ring Energy in Metro Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 16,000-square-foot office headquarters sublease for exploration firm Ring Energy at 1725 Hughes Landing Blvd. in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Charlie Neuhaus and Harry Holmes of NAI Partners represented the tenant, which is relocating from Midland, in the lease negotiations. Jerrod McQuain of JLL represented the sublandlord.

