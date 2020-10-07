NAI Partners Negotiates 17,210 SF Office Lease for Aegis Chemical Solutions in North Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 17,210-square-foot office lease for Aegis Chemical Solutions, a provider of water treatment solutions, at 4560 Kendrick Plaza Drive in North Houston. Jason Whittington of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Logan Greer of Insite Realty Partners represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP.