NAI Partners Negotiates 20,800 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 20,800-square-foot industrial lease at 4045 Airport Road in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is currently under construction and will span 58,312 square feet upon completion. Troy Martin of NAI Partners represented the tenant, Liber & Co., which supplies non-alcoholic syrups for the beverage industry, in the lease negotiations. Local brokers Ken Mongold and Michael Johnson represented the landlord, Headwater Capital.