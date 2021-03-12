NAI Partners Negotiates 23,172 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Austin

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 23,172-square-foot industrial lease for Westwinds Wholesale Doors in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The company will occupy space within Settlers Crossing, which is a four-building industrial park spanning approximately 330,000 square feet, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce. NAI Partners’ Troy Martin represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Green with Stream Realty represented the landlord.