REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 23,172 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 23,172-square-foot industrial lease for Westwinds Wholesale Doors in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The company will occupy space within Settlers Crossing, which is a four-building industrial park spanning approximately 330,000 square feet, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce. NAI Partners’ Troy Martin represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Adam Green with Stream Realty represented the landlord.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  