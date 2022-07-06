NAI Partners Negotiates 23,652 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Memorial City District

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 23,652-square-foot office lease at 945 Bunker Hill Road in West Houston. The property is located within the 300-acre Memorial City mixed-use development. Griff Bandy of NAI Partners represented the tenant, locally based oil and gas firm BW Energy USA Management, in the lease negotiations. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander of MetroNational represented the landlord on an internal basis.