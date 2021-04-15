REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 25,288 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

2445-Technology-Forest-Blvd.-The-Woodlands

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will occupy 25,288 square feet at 2445 Technology Forest Blvd. in The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 25,288-square-foot life sciences lease for biotechnology firm Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at 2445 Technology Forest Blvd. in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. Dan Boyles and Jon Silberman of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The duo also recently arranged the sale of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ former headquarters building in The Woodlands.

