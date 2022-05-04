REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 295,134 SF Industrial Lease Near Port Houston

Bayport South Business Park is located at 10591 Red Bluff Road in Pasadena.

PASADENA, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 295,134-square-foot industrial lease at Bayport South Business Park, which is located near Port Houston in Pasadena. According to propertyshark.com, the development was built on 41.5 acres in 2020 and totals 642,994 square feet. Chris Haro of NAI Partners represented the tenant, freight transit company Frederick Trucking, in the lease negotiations. Richard Quarles, March Nicholas and Jarret Venghaus of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord.

