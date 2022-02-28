REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 43,230 SF Office Lease in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 43,230-square-foot office lease at Wildwood Corporate Centre I in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Jon Silberman and Pierce Beyer of NAI Partners represented the tenant, locally based engineering and construction firm Strike Construction LLC, in the lease negotiations. Steve Rocher and Jason Presley of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.

