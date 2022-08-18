NAI Partners Negotiates 50,995 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 50,995-square-foot industrial lease at 6410 Langfield Road in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2015. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of NAI Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as HOU IND 2 LLC, in the lease negotiations. Patrick McKiernan and Jason Mashni of First Houston Properties represented the tenant, Legion Piping Fabricators Inc.