NAI Partners Negotiates 6,500 SF Office Lease for Resource Data in West Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 6,500-square-foot office lease at 15915 Katy Freeway in West Houston for software developer Resource Data Inc. Griff Bandy and Joe Bright of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Sieger, Lesley Rice and Andy Parrish, also with NAI Partners, represented the landlord, Dornin Investments.

