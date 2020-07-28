NAI Partners Negotiates 7,613 SF Retail Lease for Sally Beauty in North Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 7,613-square-foot retail lease for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. at Cypress Landing Shopping Center, located at 3040 FM 1960 E. in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 29.1 acres in 1980. Patrick Keegan and Jason Gaines of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.