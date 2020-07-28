REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 7,613 SF Retail Lease for Sally Beauty in North Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 7,613-square-foot retail lease for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. at Cypress Landing Shopping Center, located at 3040 FM 1960 E. in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 29.1 acres in 1980. Patrick Keegan and Jason Gaines of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  