NAI Partners Negotiates 8,600 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated an 8,600-square-foot industrial lease at 4500 N. Sam Houston Parkway W. in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2008 and spans, 44,500 square feet. Jorge Martinez and Clare Flesher of NAI Partners represented the tenant, Healthline Medical Equipment, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.