NAI Partners Negotiates 9,000 SF Retail Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,000-square-foot retail lease at Greenwood Place, an 18,000-square-foot, newly constructed commercial building located near the intersection of State Highway 105 and FM 3083 in Houston. Jason Gaines of NAI Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Greenwood Place LLC, in the lease negotiations. Elena Bakina of Colliers represented the tenant, Action Behavior Center LLC, a provider of mental health services.